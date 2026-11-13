Paved path and boardwalk will link Main Beach with The Point as DNREC pursues bridge improvements, trail extensions and local recreation grants

LEWES, Del. — A new trail connecting Cape Henlopen State Park’s Main Beach area with The Point will add a dedicated walking and biking route to one of Delaware’s most popular outdoor destinations, part of a broader effort to expand and improve trails across the state.

DNREC’s Point Trail project will connect the Main Beach Bathhouse area with the northeast parking lot near The Point. State construction documents describe approximately 3,320 feet of trail, a little more than six-tenths of a mile, including a timber boardwalk section.

The plans specify a 10-foot-wide asphalt surface and approximately 480 feet of boardwalk measuring 11 feet, 5 inches wide. Work also includes new pavement where Prettyman Lane intersects Post Road. bidcondocs.delaware.gov

The Cape Gazette reported Nov. 6 that the project would cost $1.25 million, supported by statewide trails funding and the federal Recreational Trails Program. DNREC Parks and Recreation Director Matt Ritter told the newspaper the contract had been awarded and the contractor was waiting for materials, with completion targeted for the end of 2026 if work proceeds as planned.

The state’s procurement record lists an April 16 contract award. Bid documents allowed on-site work beginning Sept. 7 and called for completion before winter. The year-end target is not a confirmed opening date. mmp.delaware.gov

The new connection follows other Cape Henlopen trail work announced earlier this year. In March, DNREC outlined repairs to the Junction and Breakwater Trail, including fence replacement, edge grading and stone-dust resurfacing, followed by repairs to sections of the Gordons Pond Trail damaged by high tides. news.delaware.gov

Longer term, DNREC’s Cape Henlopen trail-planning page outlines 15.7 miles of additional trails beyond the park’s existing 19.3 miles. More than 12 miles of the proposed additions are west of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Those figures describe a planning framework, rather than an immediate construction schedule. dnrec.delaware.gov

Other projects around the state

At White Clay Creek State Park near Newark, DNREC announced in August that it would replace Tweed’s Mill Bridge, an access point for hiking, nature programs and the park’s nature center area.

The approximately $1.5 million design and construction project will replace the bridge with a concrete structure intended to improve resilience. DNREC awarded the contract to A-Del Construction and projected an opening about six months after its August announcement.

The bridge work accompanies construction of a new discovery center. DNREC said trail access could close during working hours but should remain available evenings and weekends. State of Delaware News

The governor’s recommended fiscal 2027 capital budget also identified the Buck Jersey Trail extension at Lums Pond State Park, connecting Howell School Road to Area 1, and the Wheelwright Trail at Brandywine Creek State Park as priorities. The recommendation describes projects being built in segments over several years; it does not establish opening dates for those trails. www.budget.delaware.gov

In Dover, DNREC proposes a small trailhead and 2.75 miles of trails at Fork Branch Nature Preserve. The project would provide access to the 236-acre Anne McClements Woods Tract, which DNREC describes as the largest forested area within city limits. The project page does not identify a construction start or opening date. dnrec.delaware.gov

Local governments also are receiving DNREC assistance. Grants announced in January included $190,000 for Milford’s Deep Branch Park, covering trail construction, an entrance road, parking and other improvements, and $83,250 for Milton to redesign the Federal Street rail-trail crossing with wider ramps, warning signs and a more perpendicular alignment. State of Delaware News

Where the money comes from

The projects draw on several public funding streams, with different arrangements for state park construction and local grants.

State park construction receives funding through the state’s capital budget, commonly called the Bond Bill, alongside federal grants. Capital appropriations are separate from the annual operating budget, although the capital bill can include General Fund cash as well as borrowing and other funds. A reference to Bond Bill funding does not establish how much of an individual project is financed by debt. legis.delaware.gov

DNREC specifically identifies Bond Bill funding and federal Recreational Trails Program assistance for the Tweed’s Mill Bridge replacement. State of Delaware News

The federal trails program represents a portion of motor fuel excise taxes attributable to off-highway recreational fuel use. It supports both motorized and nonmotorized recreation, including hiking and biking trails. fpi.omb.gov

Milford’s and Milton’s grants come through DNREC’s Outdoor Recreation, Parks and Trails program. DNREC says the program is funded entirely by income generated by a trust established with real estate transfer tax deposits. Local governments supply matching funds. State of Delaware News

Available project summaries do not provide a complete breakdown of state cash, borrowing and federal dollars for every trail project.

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