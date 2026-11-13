Dr. Harrison Hines takes charge of nearly 1,000 employees as Delaware links disease prevention with wider social conditions

DOVER, Del. — Delaware’s new public health director is a neurologist whose federal policy work examined how housing, food and transportation affect health. His arrival puts an experienced physician and policy adviser in charge of an agency whose decisions can affect patients, taxpayers and private businesses.

Dr. Harrison Hines became director of the Division of Public Health and state health officer Oct. 12, according to a formal appointment announcement issued Nov. 12. He oversees nearly 1,000 employees in the Department of Health and Social Services’ largest division.

The division’s responsibilities include communicable disease prevention, maternal and infant health, food and drinking-water safety, and public health emergency response.

“Our focus as public health professionals goes beyond disease prevention. My goal is to help individuals and communities flourish,” Hines said in the announcement. State of Delaware News

That broad outlook raises questions about how Delaware will coordinate health services and social policies, where authority will rest and how much room private providers, employers and community organizations will have to pursue their own approaches.

The appointment announcement does not describe a transfer of all health services or social policy to Hines. It also does not announce new regulatory powers or business mandates.

Hines previously served on the White House Domestic Policy Council, where he led an interagency team developing the U.S. Playbook to Address Social Determinants of Health. His professional biography places that work in 2022 and 2023 and describes subsequent senior leadership positions at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He earned his medical degree at Stanford University and completed his neurology residency at the University of California, San Francisco. He also holds a master’s degree in theological studies from Duke Divinity School and undergraduate degrees in religion and chemistry from Duke University. astho.org

A broader structure already taking shape

Hines enters an existing public health office within a recently changed leadership structure.

Under the governor’s July order establishing the Office of the Surgeon General, the public health director reports to Surgeon General Dr. Neil Hockstein. Hockstein reports to the DHSS secretary and serves with the responsibilities of a deputy cabinet secretary.

The order directs the Surgeon General’s office to encourage collaboration across government and with health care organizations, employers and community groups. Its priorities include access to care, the health care workforce and social and environmental conditions affecting health.

The order preserves the DHSS secretary’s statutory authority. It also calls for the Surgeon General to identify opportunities to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens and eliminate barriers to care. State of Delaware

That creates a practical test: Will coordination simplify services and accountability, or add another layer of review for providers and businesses?

The public documents establish a chain of command. They do not establish that Hines controls every state program touching health, housing, food or transportation.

Authority with consequences for businesses

Public health leadership involves more than advice.

Delaware law gives DHSS authority over disease control, quarantine, drinking-water protection and public health nuisances. Lawfully issued departmental regulations and orders can have the force of law.

These are departmental powers whose exercise depends on the applicable law and delegation, rather than unrestricted personal authority attached to Hines’ title. delcode.delaware.gov

For food businesses, oversight can determine whether doors remain open. State guidance explains that an imminent health hazard can require immediate closure, while permit revocation based on inspections requires due process. dhss.delaware.gov

Such powers make consistency, clear standards, and timely review important to both consumer safety and business survival.

Where does the free market fit?

Hines’ background raises a policy question: How will the state weigh government programs against competition, consumer choice and voluntary partnerships when pursuing better health?

The federal initiative associated with his work promoted coordination between health and social services. An accompanying 2023 framework described housing and nutrition interventions for certain Medicaid beneficiaries. That history provides context for his experience; it does not establish a Delaware proposal. archives.hud.gov

Potential approaches deserve separate scrutiny. Contracting with a private transportation business to help patients reach appointments differs from requiring employers to provide transportation. Supporting a voluntary nutrition program differs from imposing new obligations on food retailers.

For Delaware, the questions include whether private practices, small businesses, faith-based organizations and independent nonprofits will have meaningful opportunities to participate — and whether administrative requirements will favor large institutions better equipped to handle them.

Another question is whether the state will examine barriers to competition and entry alongside proposals for additional spending or oversight.

Questions for the new leadership

The appointment announcement leaves several issues unresolved.

Which decisions will Hines make independently, and which require approval from the Surgeon General, DHSS secretary, governor or General Assembly?

What changes, if any, does he envision in the division’s work on housing, food access and transportation?

Would those changes involve voluntary partnerships, funding conditions, proposed regulations or requests for legislation?

How will the state assess effects on competition, patient choice, and small-business compliance costs?

What results will be published, and what would cause an ineffective program to be changed or discontinued?

How will Delaware distinguish temporary funding opportunities from commitments that require continuing state support?

Hines succeeds Steven Blessing after Dr. Tesha Quail served as interim director for more than three months. Quail returns to her position as deputy director and chief health equity officer.

His early priorities will provide the first indication of how Delaware’s broader health agenda translates into services, spending and expectations for the private sector.

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