Delaware writer’s diner-napkin idea became a national celebration of writing

I Love To Write Day returns Nov. 15, encouraging people of all ages to put their thoughts on paper

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware writer’s idea scribbled on a diner napkin more than two decades ago has grown into a nationwide invitation to write.

On Nov. 15, schools, libraries, families, writing groups and individuals around the country will mark I Love To Write Day, a grassroots campaign founded in 2002 by Delaware writer and author John Riddle.

The premise is intentionally simple: Write something.

It could be a poem, a letter, a greeting card, an essay, a short story or perhaps the opening sentence of a book someone has been thinking about for years.

“I Love To Write Day continues to grow as more people discover the enjoyment and importance of putting their thoughts on paper,” Riddle said.

The idea itself came while Riddle was traveling to teach workshops at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference near Asheville, North Carolina.

He stopped at a diner for lunch and wrote four words on a napkin: “I Love To Write Day.”

“A few months later, the grassroots campaign was launched,” Riddle said.

Since then, Riddle says thousands of writers, teachers, librarians, students, families and community organizations across the United States have taken part.

The campaign also has a notable Delaware connection beyond its founder.

In 2008, then-U.S. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware recognized I Love To Write Day in the Congressional Record. Riddle also says governors in nine states have issued proclamations recognizing Nov. 15 as I Love To Write Day.

Riddle, a Delaware freelance writer, author and ghostwriter, said the campaign’s mission has remained largely unchanged since its beginning.

“My goal for I Love To Write Day remains the same as it was when I launched the campaign,” he said. “People of all ages are encouraged to write something.”

That could include beginning or finishing a novel, writing a family story, sending a letter to someone important or simply taking a few minutes to record thoughts that otherwise might never make it to paper.

Schools and libraries can organize writing activities, while families can write stories or letters together. Businesses, churches, senior centers, bookstores and community groups also can create their own programs.

Riddle said the value of the day is less about producing polished work and more about giving people permission to begin.

“You never know what might happen when someone is encouraged to write,” he said. “A young person may discover a lifelong love of words. An adult may finally begin the book they have always wanted to write. Someone may write a letter that becomes a treasured family keepsake.”

Riddle also created the “I Love To Write Day Creative Writing Journal,” featuring 30 writing challenges and advice about creativity from more than 80 writers, authors, artists, musicians, actors and other creative professionals.

For Riddle, however, the most important part of Nov. 15 still comes down to the idea he first wrote on that diner napkin in 2002: Sit down and write something.

To Go

What: I Love To Write Day

When: Nov. 15

Who can participate: Anyone, including students, families, schools, libraries, businesses, churches, senior centers and writing groups

How to participate: Spend time writing a poem, letter, story, essay, journal entry or another piece of your choosing

Learn more: ilovetowriteday.com

Contact: John Riddle, founder at ilovetowriteday007@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: John Riddle is a Contributing Journalist for Delaware LIVE.