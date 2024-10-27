Open in App
    • Delaware LIVE News

    DelawareLIVE Weekly Review – October 27, 2024

    By Sonja Frey,

    2 days ago

    This Week’s Top Stories Include

    Corbit-Calloway library remains one of Delaware’s hidden gems
    Early voting for Nov. 5 General Election in Delaware is underway
    After planting lots of seeds, Longwood Reimagined is in full bloom
    Gov. Carney declares statewide drought watch
    Sals send Paul Worrilow to the NFL with convincing 38-7 victory over Middletown

