    • Delaware LIVE News

    DelawareLIVE Weekly Review – October 13, 2024

    By Sonja Frey,

    2 days ago

    This Week’s Top Stories Include

    More Delaware students are taking and scoring well on AP test
    St. Georges Bridge reopening should reduce congestion
    SBDC gets $200,000 federal grant to help underserved communities
    DART service changes will go into effect Nov. 17
    Appoquinimink moves to 6-0, dominating Saint Mark’s 49-0

    Click on the image below to view the PDF

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuYxI_0w58W6RH00

