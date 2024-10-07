Troopers Seek Public’s Help to Locate Suspects in Dover Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred last night in Dover.

On October 6, 2024, at approximately 7:25 p.m., troopers responded to Dollar General, located at 2071 South Dupont Highway in Camden, for a report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two victims were on a blue and white Suzuki dirt bike near the intersection of Howell Street and Carter Avenue in Dover when they were approached by two unknown black male suspects. The two suspects assaulted the victims, and one of them stole the dirt bike. After the robbery, the victims ran to Dollar General to call 9-1-1. The victims sustained minor injuries.

Through investigative means, troopers have identified one of the suspects as 34-year-old Carlton Harris of Dover and have obtained warrants for his arrest for the offenses listed below. Troopers are working to identify and locate the other suspect.

Robbery 1 st Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Assault 3 rd Degree

Delaware State Police Troop 3 continues to investigate this robbery. Troopers are asking anyone with information as to Harris’ whereabouts to call 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and need assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov .

