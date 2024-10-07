Nominees for Week 5 Premier PT Player of the Week

Nominees for Week 5 Premier PT Player of the Week Jaslyn Dawkins Appoquinimink 17 kills, 11 digs and 4 blocks sweep of Archmere Academy Makai Walker Middletown ran for 133 yards and scored 3 touchdowns in a win over Smyrna Malik Bell Sussex Central rushed for 218 yards on 39 carries and 4 touchdowns Lacey Hutson Lake Forest 4 Goals in a win over Sussex Central Jackson Parson completed 7 of 8 passes for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns Madison Garrett Middletown 17 kills, 15 digs, and 2 aces in a win over Caesar Rodney Harrison Schlabach Delmarva Christian 4 Goals in a win over Holly Grove Christian Derian Cunningham Middletown 8 of 13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown, plus ran for a 34 yard touchdown in a win over Smyrna Brady McBride Salesianum Brady McBride 5 TD passes of 43, 15,15, 25, and 32 yards Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Voting ends Wednesday at 3 p.m.