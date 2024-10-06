Open in App
    Delaware LIVE News

    DelawareLIVE Weekly Review – October 6, 2024

    By Sonja Frey,

    2 days ago

    This Week’s Top Stories Include

    Here’s how animal shelters fixed the canine illness problem
    Milford Museum sets Oct. 12 event about Delaware’s role in 1800 election
    State again avoids FDIC/Fed “distressed/underserved areas” list
    Delaware gets $38.8 million from feds to assist in opioid crisis
    Laurel sends students home to learn asynchronously due to staff shortages
    Sussex Central beats Woodbridge in first game in 26 years

