DelawareLIVE Weekly Review – October 6, 2024

This Week’s Top Stories Include

Here’s how animal shelters fixed the canine illness problem

Milford Museum sets Oct. 12 event about Delaware’s role in 1800 election

State again avoids FDIC/Fed “distressed/underserved areas” list

Delaware gets $38.8 million from feds to assist in opioid crisis

Laurel sends students home to learn asynchronously due to staff shortages

Sussex Central beats Woodbridge in first game in 26 years

Click on the image below to view the PDF