Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Delaware LIVE News

    Troopers Arrest Lewes Woman for 6th Offense DUI

    By Staff Writer,

    1 days ago

    Delaware State Police have arrested 62-year-old Donna Connelly of Lewes, Delaware, for 6th offense felony DUI yesterday in Lewes.

    On October 2, 2024, at approximately 4:48 p.m., troopers responded to Old Orchard Road near New Road in Lewes for a report of a Chevrolet Equinox swerving all over the road and had hit a curb. Before troopers arrived, they were told that a concerned motorist was following the Equinox and reported that it was disabled on Minos Conaway Road west of Coastal Highway. When troopers arrived, they contacted the driver of the Equinox, identified as Donna Connelly, who showed multiple signs of impairment. Troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, she was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that Connelly had five prior DUI-related convictions.

    Connelly was taken to Troop 7, where she was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $10,050 secured bond.

    • 6th Offense DUI (Felony)
    • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

    The post Troopers Arrest Lewes Woman for 6th Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Del. gets $10 million to restore Indian River beaches
    Delaware LIVE News2 days ago
    It’s so suspicious how EVERY place is asking “Do you want your receipt?”Woman issues receipt warning
    NewsNinja2 hours ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    ‘It’s just liquid Tylenol’: Pharmacist warns against new PainQuil, calls it a ‘scam medication’
    NewsNinja9 days ago
    Fatal Crash Claims Three Lives in Denton County
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt26 days ago
    Two charged for abandoned hospital break-in, copper theft
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel17 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute11 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks22 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt3 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja2 days ago
    Complaint filed against DNREC for US Wind project
    Delaware LIVE News3 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Murder Suspect Arrested in Mansfield Shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt16 hours ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today2 hours ago
    Inmate at state prison near Morea dies, prison reports
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel28 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Unclaimed Bodies in Texas Research: 5 Crucial Findings
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 2, 3, 4, 5, 6
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy