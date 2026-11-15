undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📢 Speak up on proposed Delaware wildlife rule changes
📢 Comment on proposed changes to Delaware wildlife rules
DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. about proposed changes to 7 DE Admin. Code 3900 – Wildlife.
The amendments touch on many hunting and wildlife rules, including:
- Defining and allowing certain projectile weapons in addition to firearms
- New or clarified seasons for skunk and weasel and sea ducks
- Changes tied to Sunday hunting, muzzleloader definitions, and youth hunting days
- Rules on when handguns may be used to harvest wildlife
- Expanding the special waterfowl shotgun season to Veterans and Active Military Personnel
- Safety rules like orange clothing for non‑hunters driving deer
- Rules on buying, selling, and transporting deer parts
- Stronger protections for certain reptiles and amphibians
Join the hearing via the DNREC Public Hearings site at de.gov/dnrechearings (password 137319, audio: 1-305-224-1968, Meeting ID 846 1953 9576).
To speak at the hearing, pre‑register by noon on Dec. 10 at de.gov/dnreccomments or call 302-739-9034.
Submit written comments by Jan. 7, 2027 via:
- Email: DNRECHearingComments@delaware.gov
- Online form: de.gov/dnreccomments
- Mail: Theresa Smith, Hearing Officer, DNREC – Office of the Secretary, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901.
More Info: Notice of Public Hearing: Proposed Wildlife Regula...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.