📢 Comment on proposed changes to Delaware wildlife rules

DNREC’s Division of Fish and Wildlife is holding a virtual public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. about proposed changes to 7 DE Admin. Code 3900 – Wildlife.

The amendments touch on many hunting and wildlife rules, including:

Defining and allowing certain projectile weapons in addition to firearms

in addition to firearms New or clarified seasons for skunk and weasel and sea ducks

and Changes tied to Sunday hunting , muzzleloader definitions, and youth hunting days

, definitions, and Rules on when handguns may be used to harvest wildlife

may be used to harvest wildlife Expanding the special waterfowl shotgun season to Veterans and Active Military Personnel

Safety rules like orange clothing for non‑hunters driving deer

for non‑hunters driving deer Rules on buying, selling, and transporting deer parts

Stronger protections for certain reptiles and amphibians

Join the hearing via the DNREC Public Hearings site at de.gov/dnrechearings (password 137319, audio: 1-305-224-1968, Meeting ID 846 1953 9576).

To speak at the hearing, pre‑register by noon on Dec. 10 at de.gov/dnreccomments or call 302-739-9034.

Submit written comments by Jan. 7, 2027 via: