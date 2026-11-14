🚨 Residential structure fire reported at Elms Apartments

A residential structure fire was reported at 6 - Elms Apartments, 2100 London Way (near Elm Dr / Coventry Ln) on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 at 2:52 PM.

The call was handled by Good Will Fire Company, located at 401 South St., New Castle, DE 19720.

For non-emergency questions, you can contact the fire company at 302-328-2211 or by email at [email protected].

The page also lists an earlier call the same day at Beaver Brook Crest, 24 Karen Ct at 1:37 PM, but no details are provided about that incident.