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📅 Future Educator Symposium at Lake Forest High School
13 days ago
📅 Future Educator Symposium at Lake Forest High School
Thinking about becoming a teacher but not sure where to start?
Come to the 1st Annual Future Educator Symposium on December 9, 2026 from 4:15–5:30 p.m. in the Lake Forest High School Atrium (LFHS).
You can:
- Enjoy light refreshments
- Learn about different ways to earn your teacher certification
- Talk with reps from DelTech, Wilmington University, University of Delaware (UD), Delaware State University (DSU), and more
This is a great chance for students, parents, and community members who are curious about a career in education.
Questions? Email Dr. Darrell Jones at Darrell.Jones@LF.k12.de.us.
More Info: East Elementary -
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