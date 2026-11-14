📅 Future Educator Symposium at Lake Forest High School

Thinking about becoming a teacher but not sure where to start?

Come to the 1st Annual Future Educator Symposium on December 9, 2026 from 4:15–5:30 p.m. in the Lake Forest High School Atrium (LFHS).

You can:

Enjoy light refreshments

Learn about different ways to earn your teacher certification

Talk with reps from DelTech, Wilmington University, University of Delaware (UD), Delaware State University (DSU), and more

This is a great chance for students, parents, and community members who are curious about a career in education.

Questions? Email Dr. Darrell Jones at Darrell.Jones@LF.k12.de.us.