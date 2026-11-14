📅 Pop-Up Mobile Food Pantry at Elsmere Town Hall

A Pop-Up Mobile Food Pantry will be set up at Elsmere Town Hall, 11 Poplar Avenue, Elsmere, DE on Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 11:00 AM.

If you or someone you know could use help with groceries, you can come to Town Hall at that time to access the pantry. The listing does not include extra details like eligibility or what to bring, so plan to arrive a little early and check in with staff on site.

When: November 24, 2026, 11:00 AM

Where: Elsmere Town Hall, 11 Poplar Avenue, Elsmere, DE

This is a good option for neighbors looking for food assistance going into the holiday season.