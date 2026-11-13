💰 $741K in relief for Delaware Acima rent‑to‑own customers

If you used Acima Digital for rent‑to‑own financing in Delaware, you may be getting money back or having part of your balance wiped out.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced a $183.5 million multistate settlement with Acima over allegations it misled customers about:

The real cost of its rental‑purchase agreements

Marketing “90‑day payoff” plans that rolled into 12‑month terms costing about 2x the cash price

costing about the cash price Using terms like “credit” that made people think it was normal financing

Under this deal, Delaware consumers will receive about $230,110 in restitution and $511,582 in lease forgiveness. The State will also receive $81,875.

You do not need to apply:

If you’re eligible for restitution , the settlement administrator will contact you.

, the will contact you. If you’re eligible for lease forgiveness, Acima will contact you.

The settlement also forces Acima to change its advertising, pricing, contract, and credit‑reporting practices going forward.