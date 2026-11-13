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Education
📢 Gallaher Elementary switches to new main phone number
11 days ago
📢 Gallaher Elementary has a new phone number
Gallaher Elementary School has changed its main phone line.
Please update your contacts and use the new number for all calls to the school:
Gallaher Elementary School: (302) 722-2574
This new number will be used for all future communication with the school. If you have questions or need help, call the new number above.
More Info: Important Update: New Phone Number for Gallaher El...
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