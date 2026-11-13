💰 New $1.5M program coming to help Delaware farmers with deer damage

Delaware is creating a $1.5 million Delaware Deer Crop Damage Indemnity Program (DCDIP) to help farmers who lose crops like soybeans and corn to deer during the 2027 growing season.

To be ready, farmers need to start now:

Use the current 2026–27 deer hunting season to reduce deer on your land.

to reduce deer on your land. Register with DNREC’s deer damage assistance program – this will be required for DCDIP eligibility. Learn more at de.gov/deerdamage .

– this will be for DCDIP eligibility. Learn more at . Be aware that eligibility may also require that a certain number of deer are actually harvested under that program.

Key hunting dates:

General firearm/archery season now through Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026

January general firearm season: Jan. 16–24, 2027

Special antlerless and other firearm seasons in December and January

Overall deer season runs through Jan. 31, 2027

Want details? Attend the Deer Damage Session at Delaware Ag Week on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2027, at the Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington.

Application steps, full eligibility, and deadlines for DCDIP will be announced soon by DDA.