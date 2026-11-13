📅 World Kindness Day in Christina Schools

The Christina School District is celebrating World Kindness Day by highlighting how small, caring actions can make a big difference in school communities.

Students, staff, and families are encouraged to:

Lend a helping hand to someone who needs it

Include a classmate who may feel left out

Share kind or encouraging words with others

The district’s message is to spread kindness today and every day to help create welcoming, supportive schools where everyone can thrive.

How will you show kindness today?