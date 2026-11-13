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📅 Christina Schools mark World Kindness Day
3 days ago
📅 World Kindness Day in Christina Schools
The Christina School District is celebrating World Kindness Day by highlighting how small, caring actions can make a big difference in school communities.
Students, staff, and families are encouraged to:
- Lend a helping hand to someone who needs it
- Include a classmate who may feel left out
- Share kind or encouraging words with others
The district’s message is to spread kindness today and every day to help create welcoming, supportive schools where everyone can thrive.
How will you show kindness today?
More Info: #ChristinaCelebrates: World Kindness Day | News De...
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