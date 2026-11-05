📢 Cape staff member wins 2026 Special Olympics top athlete award

📢 Cape Henlopen staff member Sara Perrotta has been named Special Olympics Delaware’s 2026 Outstanding Athlete.

Sara is a paraprofessional with the Sussex Consortium in the Cape Henlopen School District. She received the Outstanding Athlete award at Special Olympics Delaware’s 2026 Night of Heroes on October 21 in Newark, Delaware. The award honors an athlete who shows strong sports skills, courage, sharing, and joy over many years.

Sara started with Special Olympics on her high school unified basketball team, then joined the Sussex Riptide community program and now competes in more than six sports, including softball and basketball. In 2025, she represented Delaware in a women’s 3x3 Unified Basketball Tournament in Indianapolis.

She also serves on the Sussex Riptide coaching staff, takes part in the Law Enforcement Torch Run, and speaks to community groups about Special Olympics.

District leaders describe Sara as a role model of leadership, optimism, and perseverance. Community members are invited to join the district in congratulating her on this honor.