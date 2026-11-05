📢 Pre-K “All About Me” week and resources for Cape families

📢 Pre-K kids celebrate differences + resources for families Students in Ms. Sarah Eisenberger’s and Ms. Amanda Bogan’s Pre-K 3 classes took part in an “All About Me” theme week, focused on celebrating what makes each child unique. They: Listened to I Color Myself Different by Colin Kaepernick and talked about identity, kindness, and respecting differences.

by and talked about identity, kindness, and respecting differences. Had their bodies traced on big paper and colored the outlines to show how they see themselves.

Enjoyed “Fashion Show Friday” in Ms. Bogan’s class, designing outfits, walking a red carpet, and sharing their favorite things to build confidence and communication skills. The district also notes: If you have a child ages 3–5 who lives in the Cape Henlopen School District , you’re invited to select Thursday sessions at your local library to play and learn with experienced district staff.

who lives in the , you’re invited to sessions at to play and learn with experienced district staff. The Delaware Department of Education Parent Engagement Survey is available for families of children with an IEP .

is available for families of children with an . 2024–25 school supply lists are now available.

More Info: Little Vikings Celebrate What Makes Each of Us Dif...