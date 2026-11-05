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Delaware
📢 Pre-K “All About Me” week and resources for Cape families
7 days ago
📢 Pre-K kids celebrate differences + resources for families
Students in Ms. Sarah Eisenberger’s and Ms. Amanda Bogan’s Pre-K 3 classes took part in an “All About Me” theme week, focused on celebrating what makes each child unique.
They:
- Listened to I Color Myself Different by Colin Kaepernick and talked about identity, kindness, and respecting differences.
- Had their bodies traced on big paper and colored the outlines to show how they see themselves.
- Enjoyed “Fashion Show Friday” in Ms. Bogan’s class, designing outfits, walking a red carpet, and sharing their favorite things to build confidence and communication skills.
The district also notes:
- If you have a child ages 3–5 who lives in the Cape Henlopen School District, you’re invited to select Thursday sessions at your local library to play and learn with experienced district staff.
- The Delaware Department of Education Parent Engagement Survey is available for families of children with an IEP.
- 2024–25 school supply lists are now available.
More Info: Little Vikings Celebrate What Makes Each of Us Dif...
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