📅 True crime author talk with Stephanie Fowler Nov 6

📅 True Crime Author Talk with Stephanie Fowler on Nov 6

Local true crime fans are invited to the South Coastal Public Library for an author talk with Stephanie L. Fowler about her book Chasing Alice.

She’ll discuss the life, legacy, and murder of beloved Salisbury English teacher Alice Davis, which is the focus of her book. Fowler is a Washington College graduate and winner of the 2001 Sophie Kerr Prize for her creative nonfiction about the Delmarva Peninsula.

Event details:

Date: Friday, November 6, 2026

Friday, Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm (Eastern Time)

(Eastern Time) Location: Meeting Room A & B (Combined) , South Coastal Public Library

, Audience: Adults and Older Adults

Her book Chasing Alice is available at local bookstores including Browseabout Books, Bethany Beach Books, The Buzzed Word (OC), and The Greyhound (Berlin), as well as wherever books are sold.