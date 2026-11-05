Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Delaware County

County runs emergency medicine drive-through drill

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzEiC_1Gp4aqrW00

The Delaware County Health Department held a Closed Point of Dispensing (POD) drill at the Yeadon Wellness Center to practice handing out emergency medical supplies during a public health crisis. Partner groups drove through the site to verify their organization, confirm how many people they serve, and pick up practice medical supplies, so they can give real supplies directly to their own clients in a future emergency and ease pressure on public sites.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Delaware County Health Department

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments