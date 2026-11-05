County runs emergency medicine drive-through drill

The Delaware County Health Department held a Closed Point of Dispensing (POD) drill at the Yeadon Wellness Center to practice handing out emergency medical supplies during a public health crisis. Partner groups drove through the site to verify their organization, confirm how many people they serve, and pick up practice medical supplies, so they can give real supplies directly to their own clients in a future emergency and ease pressure on public sites.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Delaware County Health Department