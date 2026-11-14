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Delaware County
Live harp music and fundraiser at Independence Inn
2 days ago
The Independence Inn, 15 N. Franklin St., is hosting live harp music on 2026-11-14 from 1:00 PM to 2:30 PM. Guests can enjoy the music and pick up a one-of-a-kind sticker with a minimum $5 donation to support United Way of Delaware County Ohio.
This content is adapted from materials provided by United Way of Delaware County Ohio
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