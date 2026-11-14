Elkhorn has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Lakeland Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Sugarfoot is a young, mostly black beauty looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Sugarfoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Tripper is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white style and lots of charm.

👉 Meet Tripper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Monty is a sleek black adult cat who would love a calm, steady home to call his own.

👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Benedict is a handsome orange gentleman, an adult kitty ready for a quieter, loving home.

👉 Meet Benedict and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Squeak is a young orange girl with bright coloring and a big future ahead of her in the right home.

👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Devinci is a young, richly colored brown kitty who’s ready to start his next chapter with you.

👉 Meet Devinci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Serrano is an adult tuxedo boy with striking black-and-white markings and a calm presence.

👉 Meet Serrano and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Georgie is a classic orange adult cat who would love a sunny window and a soft bed in a forever home.

👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Special note: Listed as FIV+ on his profile; please read his full description for care details

Listed as on his profile; please read his full description for care details Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter

Phone: (262) 723-1000

Dale-FIV is a mostly white adult boy who may need a bit of extra understanding but has just as much love to give.

👉 Meet Dale-FIV and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Lakeland Animal Shelter at (262) 723-1000 to ask about meeting any of these wonderful kitties, or click through to their profiles to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.