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🐱 Friendly Elkhorn Cats Waiting for Loving Homes
Elkhorn has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home of their own. All of these kitties are at Lakeland Animal Shelter and are ready to meet you.
Sugarfoot
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Sugarfoot is a young, mostly black beauty looking for a fresh start in a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Sugarfoot and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tripper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Tripper is a young tuxedo boy with classic black-and-white style and lots of charm.
👉 Meet Tripper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monty
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Monty is a sleek black adult cat who would love a calm, steady home to call his own.
👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Benedict
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Benedict is a handsome orange gentleman, an adult kitty ready for a quieter, loving home.
👉 Meet Benedict and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squeak
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Squeak is a young orange girl with bright coloring and a big future ahead of her in the right home.
👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Devinci
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Devinci is a young, richly colored brown kitty who’s ready to start his next chapter with you.
👉 Meet Devinci and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Serrano
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Serrano is an adult tuxedo boy with striking black-and-white markings and a calm presence.
👉 Meet Serrano and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Georgie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Georgie is a classic orange adult cat who would love a sunny window and a soft bed in a forever home.
👉 Meet Georgie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dale-FIV
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Special note: Listed as FIV+ on his profile; please read his full description for care details
- Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter
- Phone: (262) 723-1000
Dale-FIV is a mostly white adult boy who may need a bit of extra understanding but has just as much love to give.
👉 Meet Dale-FIV and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call Lakeland Animal Shelter at (262) 723-1000 to ask about meeting any of these wonderful kitties, or click through to their profiles to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.