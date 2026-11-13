Delavan’s manufacturing scene is steady and hiring. If you like building, fixing, or running machines, there are a few solid roles open right now.

Employer: Continental Plastic Corp.

Continental Plastic Corp. Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role using manual lathes, mills, drill presses, grinders, and welders to make custom parts for machinery. Great fit if you have 2+ years machining experience, can read blueprints, and like working in a smaller company where your work is noticed.

Employer: SPX FLOW, now ITT Flow Technologies

Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Engineering role focused on improving manufacturing processes, layouts, and equipment for highly engineered products. Good for someone with a BS in engineering, CNC/metal machining background, and Lean/continuous improvement experience who wants to lead projects and support new product launches.

Employer: G10

Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Warehouse role moving and organizing materials with a forklift and RF scanner. You’ll load/unload trucks, pick and wrap orders, and follow safety rules. Best for someone with forklift experience, a high school diploma/GED, and ability to lift 50 lbs.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has more detail and similar roles listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.