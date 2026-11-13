Delavan has a nice mix of retail and technical sales roles right now, from in-store management to engineering-focused product sales.

Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move in Sales & Marketing.

Employer: Get It Now Stores (Rent-A-Center family)

Get It Now Stores (Rent-A-Center family) Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.94–$17.57 per hour (minimum starting range)

Lead store sales, coach your team, and help customers get furniture, electronics, and appliances they need. Weekly pay, Sundays off, and a long list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) make this a strong retail management step.

Employer: SPX FLOW, now ITT Flow Technologies

Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Full-time

Technical sales role focused on WCB pump product lines, working with distributors, engineering firms, and end users. You’ll grow existing accounts, lead product presentations and trainings, travel 30–50% overnight, and use your engineering or technical background to support complex customer needs.

Employer: SPX FLOW, now ITT Flow Technologies

Location: Delavan, WI

Type: Full-time

Similar to the pumps role but focused on twin screw pump products. You’ll handle high-level technical conversations, support distributors and end users, and drive new project opportunities while traveling 30–50% and working closely with product and sales teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.