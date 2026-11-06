🐱 Sweet Elkhorn Cats Ready to Join Your Family

Elkhorn has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Lakeland Animal Shelter and hoping to meet their new families soon.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter — (262) 723-1000

Jory is a fluffy gray baby boy with a soft long coat and curious kitten eyes. He’s young, so he’ll need a family ready for playtime, gentle training, and lots of love as he grows.

👉 Meet Jory and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly Brown/Chocolate

Mostly Brown/Chocolate Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter — (262) 723-1000

Jupiter is a handsome longhaired kitten with rich brown coloring. He’s at the perfect age to bond closely with his new people and learn the house rules.

👉 Meet Jupiter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter — (262) 723-1000

Jojo is a sleek gray kitten with a short, easy-care coat. He’s a young boy who will do best with a family ready for active kitten energy and lots of play.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter — (262) 723-1000

Frida is a striking tuxedo girl with classic black-and-white markings. As a young cat, she’s past the tiniest kitten stage but still playful and full of life.

👉 Meet Frida and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Lakeland Animal Shelter — (262) 723-1000

Cordelia is a beautiful mostly gray adult cat who may be a great match if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Cordelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider visiting Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn or calling (262) 723-1000 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.