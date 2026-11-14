DeLand’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in senior care, pediatrics, and rehab. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Sobe Rehab

Sobe Rehab Location: Deltona / DeLand area, FL (assisted living facility)

Deltona / DeLand area, FL (assisted living facility) Type: PRN / Flexible schedule

PRN / Flexible schedule Pay: $90–$200 per evaluation/treatment

This role is all about geriatric care in one location—no driving house to house. You set your own schedule, choose your patient assignments, and join a supportive therapy team; new grads with a Florida SLP license are welcome.

Employer: Blue Palms Health & Rehab Center of DeLand

Location: DeLand, FL

Type: Likely full/part-time (see posting for details)

Likely full/part-time (see posting for details) Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, vitals, and mobility in a rehab setting. You’ll need a current Florida CNA license, stamina for a fast-paced environment, and the ability to work weekends and holidays.

Employer: H2 Health – Prime Living

Location: DeLand, FL (luxury senior living communities)

(luxury senior living communities) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Flexible, no weekends or holidays

Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), in-house CE via H2 University

You’ll provide 1:1 outpatient-style care under one roof, treating orthopedic, post-op, neuro, and sports-related conditions. Great fit if you want strong work–life balance and mentorship; new grads with or eligible for a PT license are encouraged to apply.

Employer: Northeast Florida Health Services (Family Health Source)

Location: Deltona & DeLand, FL (travel between sites required)

(travel between sites required) Type: Full-time

Pay/Benefits: Competitive compensation; medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b), and more

Pediatric MA role in a Federally Qualified Health Center, working with kids from newborns to teens. You’ll handle vitals, vaccines, screenings, and family education; MA training is required, pediatric experience and bilingual (English/Spanish) are a plus, and reliable transportation is needed for travel between clinics.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.