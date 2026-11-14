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Deland
🏥 DeLand, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings in Patient Care
4 days ago
DeLand’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in senior care, pediatrics, and rehab. If you’re in patient care and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.
Speech Therapist (SLP) – Assisted Living / PRN
- Employer: Sobe Rehab
- Location: Deltona / DeLand area, FL (assisted living facility)
- Type: PRN / Flexible schedule
- Pay: $90–$200 per evaluation/treatment
This role is all about geriatric care in one location—no driving house to house. You set your own schedule, choose your patient assignments, and join a supportive therapy team; new grads with a Florida SLP license are welcome.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
- Employer: Blue Palms Health & Rehab Center of DeLand
- Location: DeLand, FL
- Type: Likely full/part-time (see posting for details)
- Pay: Not listed
Hands-on role helping residents with daily living, vitals, and mobility in a rehab setting. You’ll need a current Florida CNA license, stamina for a fast-paced environment, and the ability to work weekends and holidays.
Physical Therapist – Senior Living / 1:1 Care
- Employer: H2 Health – Prime Living
- Location: DeLand, FL (luxury senior living communities)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Flexible, no weekends or holidays
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO), in-house CE via H2 University
You’ll provide 1:1 outpatient-style care under one roof, treating orthopedic, post-op, neuro, and sports-related conditions. Great fit if you want strong work–life balance and mentorship; new grads with or eligible for a PT license are encouraged to apply.
Medical Assistant – Pediatrics – Full-Time
- Employer: Northeast Florida Health Services (Family Health Source)
- Location: Deltona & DeLand, FL (travel between sites required)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Benefits: Competitive compensation; medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 403(b), and more
Pediatric MA role in a Federally Qualified Health Center, working with kids from newborns to teens. You’ll handle vitals, vaccines, screenings, and family education; MA training is required, pediatric experience and bilingual (English/Spanish) are a plus, and reliable transportation is needed for travel between clinics.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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