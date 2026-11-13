DeLand’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from home care to big national brands. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you want to stay local and still grow your career.

Employer: MyEyeDr.

MyEyeDr. Location: DeLand, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support Doctors of Optometry with patient prep, testing, and contact lens training. No optical experience is required—training, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) with match are included, plus chances to grow in a fast‑growing vision care company.

Employer: AQUA Home Care

Location: DeLand, FL (in‑home)

Type: Registry/contract (OTHER)

Registry/contract (OTHER) Pay: From $19.00/hour

Join a nurse registry and provide one‑on‑one care in clients’ homes, helping with daily living, light housekeeping, and monitoring health. Weekly direct deposit and quick access to new clients make this a good fit if you want flexible, steady home‑care work.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: DeLand, FL

Type: Full-time (about 44 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $60.00 – $76.00/hour

Application window closes: 01/10/2027

Lead day‑to‑day pharmacy operations, counsel patients, give immunizations, and support clinical services in a busy retail setting. This role comes with a bonus‑eligible pay range, plus a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement savings, and paid time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.