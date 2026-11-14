📅 Drop-in adult volleyball at Pearson School gym

Looking for a casual game of volleyball?

Adult Volleyball is happening on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Gym, M. Joan Pearson School, 1301 Burlington Avenue, Delanco, NJ 08075.

There are no teams, no fees, and no registration — just show up and play.

If you have questions, contact Dave Rust at 856-261-4252.