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Volleyball
📅 Free drop-in adult volleyball on Nov. 16 in Delanco
3 days ago
📅 Drop-in adult volleyball at Pearson School gym
Looking for a casual game of volleyball?
Adult Volleyball is happening on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM at the Gym, M. Joan Pearson School, 1301 Burlington Avenue, Delanco, NJ 08075.
There are no teams, no fees, and no registration — just show up and play.
If you have questions, contact Dave Rust at 856-261-4252.
More Info: Calendar • Adult Volleyball
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