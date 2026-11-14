Delafield has a nice mix of steady retail work and flexible side-gigs right now. If you like helping customers or staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: ALDI USA

ALDI USA Location: Delafield Town, WI

Type: Full-time (about 38 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.50/hour, rising to $26.50/hour in year 2

Lead daily store operations, support the store manager, and help train and grow the team. This role comes with strong pay, leadership experience, and a solid benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and parental leave.

Employer: RDSolutions

RDSolutions Location: Delafield, WI

Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed)

Visit local stores, use a smartphone app to collect pricing data, and get paid drive time and mileage. This is a flexible, on-the-road role with a $200 sign-on bonus, 401(k) with match for part-timers, and schedules that can fit around other work or family needs.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Delafield, WI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Keep the store running smoothly by unloading trucks, stocking shelves, and handling online and curbside pickup orders. Comes with employee discounts, benefits, and PTO, plus a clear path to grow inside a big national brand.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.