Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha is offering winter break camps where kids can learn about animals, make friends, and join hands-on activities at two sites: HAWS Main Shelter – Waukesha and HAWS Schallock Center for Animals – Delafield. Families can review camp dates and register online: Explore camp dates and sign up.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Delafield Area Chamber of Commerce