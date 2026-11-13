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Waukesha
Winter Break Animal Camps Offered by HAWS
9 days ago
Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha is offering winter break camps where kids can learn about animals, make friends, and join hands-on activities at two sites: HAWS Main Shelter – Waukesha and HAWS Schallock Center for Animals – Delafield. Families can review camp dates and register online: Explore camp dates and sign up.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Delafield Area Chamber of Commerce
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