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Delafield

Delafield Breakfast With Reindeer Set for Dec. 5, 2026

4 days ago
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The 2026 Delafield Breakfast with Reindeer will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the new location, Revere's Wells Street Tavern in Downtown Delafield. Children can write and send Letters to Santa, sponsored by Rural Mutual Insurance: Jenny Nelson. Tickets are on sale now. More information and tickets: https://delafieldchamber.com/breakfast-with-reindeer

This content is adapted from materials provided by Delafield Area Chamber of Commerce

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