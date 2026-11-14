undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Low-Cost Dog Adoptions in Del Rio — Puppies & Adults Waiting
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Del Rio, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter and have very low adoption fees.
LOADED FRIES
- Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 774-8628
This tiny girl has a big name and a bright future ahead of her. As a baby Chihuahua/Cattle Dog mix, she’s still very young and ready to learn and grow with her new family. Her beautiful red-and-white coat makes her stand out in the kennel.
👉 Meet LOADED FRIES and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BAKED POTATO
- Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut
- Adoption fee: $25
- Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 774-8628
BAKED POTATO is a baby boy with a fun name and a striking white coat with warm red markings. As a young pup, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love from his new people.
👉 Meet BAKED POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JOSE
- Breed: Border Collie
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services
- Phone: (830) 774-8628
JOSE is a handsome black-and-white Border Collie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and attention.
👉 Meet JOSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Del Rio area, please consider visiting City of Del Rio Animal Services or calling (830) 774-8628 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.