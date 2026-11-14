Looking for a new four-legged friend in Del Rio, TX? These adoptable dogs are waiting at your local shelter and have very low adoption fees.

Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white

Red/golden/orange/chestnut with white Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services

Phone: (830) 774-8628

This tiny girl has a big name and a bright future ahead of her. As a baby Chihuahua/Cattle Dog mix, she’s still very young and ready to learn and grow with her new family. Her beautiful red-and-white coat makes her stand out in the kennel.

👉 Meet LOADED FRIES and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix

Chihuahua / Australian Cattle Dog mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White with red/golden/orange/chestnut

White with red/golden/orange/chestnut Adoption fee: $25

Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services

Phone: (830) 774-8628

BAKED POTATO is a baby boy with a fun name and a striking white coat with warm red markings. As a young pup, he’ll need guidance, training, and lots of love from his new people.

👉 Meet BAKED POTATO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie

Border Collie Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Shelter: City of Del Rio Animal Services

Phone: (830) 774-8628

JOSE is a handsome black-and-white Border Collie mix. As an adult, he’s past the tiny puppy stage and ready to settle into a home that can give him structure, exercise, and attention.

👉 Meet JOSE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Del Rio area, please consider visiting City of Del Rio Animal Services or calling (830) 774-8628 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.