The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for the Del Norte Coast on Nov 14. South winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Sunday.

Winds will be strongest on windward ridges and exposed coastal headlands. Gusty winds may blow around loose items, break tree limbs, and cause a few power outages. Driving may be hard, especially for high profile vehicles. People should use extra care and secure outdoor objects.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The Weather Channel®