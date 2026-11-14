📅 Thanksgiving dining options in Del Norte County

If you’ll be in the Crescent City / Del Norte County area on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, here are restaurants that plan to be open:

Patrick Creek Lodge – Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11:30am–4pm , $35 per person . Call or text 707-336-2080 for reservations.

– from , . Call or text for reservations. House of Howonquet (Lucky 7 Casino) – open on Thanksgiving.

– open on Thanksgiving. Warriors Bar & Grill (Elk Valley Casino) – open on Thanksgiving.

– open on Thanksgiving. Port O’ Pints Brewing Co. (North Crest location) – open limited hours .

– open . Peppers (next to Ocean World) – open on Thanksgiving.

– open on Thanksgiving. Blue Ox Cafe – call ahead to verify hours.

– to verify hours. Historic Requa Inn – breakfast only, 8:30–9:30am.

Most spots are family-owned, so hours can change. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm times and any specials before you go.