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Del Norte County
💰 Where to eat out on Thanksgiving in Del Norte County
2 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving dining options in Del Norte County
If you’ll be in the Crescent City / Del Norte County area on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, here are restaurants that plan to be open:
- Patrick Creek Lodge – Thanksgiving Day Buffet from 11:30am–4pm, $35 per person. Call or text 707-336-2080 for reservations.
- House of Howonquet (Lucky 7 Casino) – open on Thanksgiving.
- Warriors Bar & Grill (Elk Valley Casino) – open on Thanksgiving.
- Port O’ Pints Brewing Co. (North Crest location) – open limited hours.
- Peppers (next to Ocean World) – open on Thanksgiving.
- Blue Ox Cafe – call ahead to verify hours.
- Historic Requa Inn – breakfast only, 8:30–9:30am.
Most spots are family-owned, so hours can change. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm times and any specials before you go.
More Info: Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving - Visit Del Norte...
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