📢 Public hearing on Del Norte 2027 town budget, Nov. 5

📅 Public hearing on Del Norte’s 2027 town budget

The Town of Del Norte is holding a public hearing on the 2027 town budget.

Date: November 5

Time: 5:30–6:00 pm

Location: Town Hall (Del Norte)

This is a chance for residents to hear about the proposed 2027 budget and share comments or questions with town leaders.

If you care about how the town plans to spend money on services, projects, and day‑to‑day operations next year, try to stop by this short meeting at 5:30 pm at Town Hall.