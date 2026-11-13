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Del Mar
⚠️ City of Del Mar email down due to Microsoft 365 outage
8 days ago
⚠️ City of Del Mar email is down due to Microsoft outage
Because of a widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Nov. 12, the City of Del Mar’s email and some online services are currently not working.
If you’ve emailed the City, they will respond once service is restored.
For now, please call instead of emailing:
- Phone: 858-755-9313
This helps make sure your questions and requests are still handled while the outage is in effect.
More Info: Microsoft outage knocks City email offline • Del M...
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