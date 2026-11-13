⚠️ City of Del Mar email is down due to Microsoft outage

Because of a widespread Microsoft 365 outage on Nov. 12, the City of Del Mar’s email and some online services are currently not working.

If you’ve emailed the City, they will respond once service is restored.

For now, please call instead of emailing:

Phone: 858-755-9313

This helps make sure your questions and requests are still handled while the outage is in effect.