Del City has a nice mix of steady retail work and seasonal gigs right now. Good options here if you like helping people and staying busy on your feet.

Employer: Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Location: Del City, OK

Type: Temporary, seasonal

Pay: $19.50 – $20.50/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Perks: Year End Bonus, Tear Down Premium Pay Program, Retention Pay Program (all subject to qualifications)

Run the whole seasonal store: sales, staffing, inventory, setup, and teardown. Great fit if you’re 21+ with retail management experience, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want a higher hourly rate for a few intense months of work.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 4309 SE 15th St., Del City, OK 73115

Type: Part-time (listed under full-time category, but marked part time)

(listed under full-time category, but marked part time) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, Employee Assistance Program, educational assistance, and more (for eligible roles)

Front-of-store role where you help customers, run the register, stock shelves, unload trucks, and keep the store clean. Good for someone who likes a fast-paced job, can lift 30–50 lbs, and wants big-company benefits and growth options.

Employer: Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Location: Del City, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Benefits: Bonus based on performance, employee discounts, training & development, opportunity for advancement, flexible schedule

Help clients with their tax prep by doing customer service, data entry, and in-person interviews using Jackson Hewitt’s software. Good match if you have 1+ year in sales or service, like detailed work, and want paid tax training plus room to grow.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.