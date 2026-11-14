📅 Thank DeKalb 428 school board members on Nov. 15

November 15 is School Board Members Appreciation Day, a chance to thank the volunteer leaders who guide DeKalb Community Unit School District 428.

Board members serve without pay and help set the district’s direction, goals, policies, budget, and leadership to support quality education for every student.

Current Board of Education members are:

Christopher Boyes (President)

Nick Atwood (Vice President)

Steven Byers (Secretary)

Vanta Bynum

Kristin Bailey, Ph.D.

Mark Charvat

Jose Jaques

Community members are encouraged to show appreciation to these volunteers on Nov. 15. To learn more about what school boards do, visit the Illinois Association of School Boards (IASB) website.