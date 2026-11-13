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🔧 DeKalb IL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
DeKalb has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces (and cars!) looking sharp.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Type: Full-time (mobile / on-the-go)
- Pay: Not listed
You’ll travel to customers and give their cars a full clean inside and out. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.
Sanitation Technician
- Employer: Ferrara Candy Company
- Location: DeKalb, IL (manufacturing plant)
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Schedule: Core hours 5:00am – 1:30pm
- Pay: $23.50/hour
You’ll keep candy production areas and equipment clean, safe, and up to food-industry standards. Good for someone with sanitation or food plant experience who can be on their feet, lift up to 50 lbs, and likes a steady, early-day shift.
Maintenance O/N Position
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #786
- Location: 2300 Sycamore Rd, DeKalb, IL 60115
- Type: Full-time, overnight
- Pay: $16 – $29/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)
Overnight janitorial/maintenance role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and back rooms. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education programs).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances inside the same companies.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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