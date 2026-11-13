DeKalb has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and keeping spaces (and cars!) looking sharp.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time (mobile / on-the-go)

(mobile / on-the-go) Pay: Not listed

You’ll travel to customers and give their cars a full clean inside and out. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented, can work on your own, and already have your own detailing gear and reliable transportation.

Employer: Ferrara Candy Company

Location: DeKalb, IL (manufacturing plant)

(manufacturing plant) Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Schedule: Core hours 5:00am – 1:30pm

Core hours Pay: $23.50/hour

You’ll keep candy production areas and equipment clean, safe, and up to food-industry standards. Good for someone with sanitation or food plant experience who can be on their feet, lift up to 50 lbs, and likes a steady, early-day shift.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #786

Location: 2300 Sycamore Rd, DeKalb, IL 60115

Type: Full-time , overnight

, Pay: $16 – $29/hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

Overnight janitorial/maintenance role keeping the store clean from parking lot to restrooms and back rooms. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, PTO/PPTO, and access to Live Better U (Walmart-paid education programs).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances inside the same companies.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.