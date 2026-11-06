🏥 DeKalb Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Therapy Roles Hiring

DeKalb’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options in hospitals, clinics, home health, and schools. If you’re licensed and ready to work, there are several solid roles open right now.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: DeKalb, IL (Kishwaukee)

(Kishwaukee) Type: Full-time, Nights

Pay: $36.50 – $60.15/hour (placement based on experience and union rules)

(placement based on experience and union rules) Why it’s worth a look: Hospital inpatient RN role on a medical-surgical-oncology unit with strong growth paths, mentorship, and student loan repayment. Big benefits package including $10,000/year tuition reimbursement, $10,000 student loan repayment, 401(k) match, excellent health coverage, PTO, and annual raises/bonus potential.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Clinic-based RN role in a pulmonary practice, mixing direct patient care with phone triage and test result follow-up. Good fit if you want a more outpatient feel with Northwestern’s system-wide benefits and support.

Employer: PurposeCare

Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Home health, per-visit pay

Home health, per-visit pay Pay: Competitive per-visit rates (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: Flexible scheduling, lower-stress caseloads, and one-on-one care in patients’ homes. Benefits include mileage, medical, dental, vision, 401(k), life insurance, and short/long-term disability.

Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)

Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time, temporary (maternity leave coverage)

Dates: Week of Nov 30, 2026 – Mar 1, 2027

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Why it’s worth a look: In-person school SLP role with health, dental, vision, retirement with match, unlimited CEUs, materials stipend, and licensure/ASHA reimbursement. Great if you want school hours and strong mentorship.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.