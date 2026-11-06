🔧 DeKalb Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Evening & Overnight Roles

DeKalb’s hospital scene is busy, and that means steady demand for people who keep buildings clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you like active work and helping patients behind the scenes, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: DeKalb, IL – Kishwaukee Hospital

Type: Part-time, as-needed evening shifts (3:00 PM–11:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed

Help keep patient rooms and hospital areas clean and safe—changing linens, sanitizing surfaces, taking out trash, and stocking supplies. This is a flexible, as-needed evening role with weekend and holiday hours, good if you want extra income or a second job and like working in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine

Northwestern Medicine Location: DeKalb, IL – Kishwaukee Hospital Wellness Center

Type: Part-time, overnight (10:00 PM–6:30 AM), alternating weekends/rotating holidays

Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on deep cleaning and floor care—stripping and refinishing floors, carpet cleaning, wall washing, and curtain changes to keep hospital spaces in top shape. Good fit if you have 1–2 years of experience, don’t mind overnight hours, and like more technical cleaning work.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.