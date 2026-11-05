🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in DeKalb, Illinois

Looking for a tiny new friend to join your family? These adoptable kittens in DeKalb, IL are waiting at TAILS Humane Society for a safe, loving home.

All kittens listed here have an adoption fee of $175 and are available through TAILS Humane Society — (815) 758-2457.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

A soft, cream-colored baby boy, Supreme is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a forever home where he can grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet Supreme and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Beanie is a sweet brown tabby baby girl. She’s still little and will need a patient family to help her learn and feel safe.

👉 Meet Beanie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Ron is a fluffy black baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will keep him indoors and loved.

👉 Meet Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Crust is a gray/blue baby boy with short fur. He’s still very young and will do best with a gentle home that can guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Crust and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red

Brown Tabby / Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Sausage is a baby girl with a fun mix of brown tabby and orange/red coloring. She’s ready for a family to help her feel safe and secure.

👉 Meet Sausage and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red

Brown Tabby / Orange or Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Pepperoni is another adorable brown tabby/orange-red baby girl. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can grow into a confident cat.

👉 Meet Pepperoni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: TAILS Humane Society

Phone: (815) 758-2457

Mozzarella is a gray/blue baby girl with short fur. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Mozzarella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near DeKalb, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call TAILS Humane Society at (815) 758-2457 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.