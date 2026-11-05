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🐱 Playful Kittens Ready for Adoption in DeKalb, Illinois
Looking for a tiny new friend to join your family? These adoptable kittens in DeKalb, IL are waiting at TAILS Humane Society for a safe, loving home.
All kittens listed here have an adoption fee of $175 and are available through TAILS Humane Society — (815) 758-2457.
Supreme
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
A soft, cream-colored baby boy, Supreme is a young Domestic Shorthair kitten looking for a forever home where he can grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet Supreme and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Beanie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Beanie is a sweet brown tabby baby girl. She’s still little and will need a patient family to help her learn and feel safe.
👉 Meet Beanie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ron
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Ron is a fluffy black baby boy with a medium-length coat. He’s young and ready to bond with a family who will keep him indoors and loved.
👉 Meet Ron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crust
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Crust is a gray/blue baby boy with short fur. He’s still very young and will do best with a gentle home that can guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Crust and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sausage
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Sausage is a baby girl with a fun mix of brown tabby and orange/red coloring. She’s ready for a family to help her feel safe and secure.
👉 Meet Sausage and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepperoni
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown Tabby / Orange or Red
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Pepperoni is another adorable brown tabby/orange-red baby girl. She’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can grow into a confident cat.
👉 Meet Pepperoni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mozzarella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption Fee: $175
- Shelter: TAILS Humane Society
- Phone: (815) 758-2457
Mozzarella is a gray/blue baby girl with short fur. She’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Mozzarella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near DeKalb, IL and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call TAILS Humane Society at (815) 758-2457 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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