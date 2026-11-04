🏥 DeKalb IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings

DeKalb’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. From hands-on caregiving to leadership and travel roles, there’s something here for many skill levels.

Employer: Visiting Angels of DeKalb

Visiting Angels of DeKalb Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Part-time (weekends, 15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour

Great fit if you want extra income and like helping seniors stay safe at home. No professional experience needed — they offer paid training, flexible schedules, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and ongoing support.

Employer: DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center

DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: $21.86 – $26.23/hour base, plus $3.00/hour eve/night differential and $0.75/hour weekend differential

Day, evening, and night shifts in a long-term care/nursing home setting. Offers a limited benefit package for higher hourly pay, plus health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, bonuses, overtime, and a sign-on bonus.

Employer: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center

Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $95,000/year

Lead nursing at a small 4-star facility focused on quality senior care. You’ll oversee multiple units, mentor staff, and drive clinical standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Northwestern Medicine – Kishwaukee

Location: DeKalb, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

OR RN role with a major health system known for strong benefits like tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness, and 401(k) match. Requires Illinois RN license, BLS, and BSN (or ADN with plan to complete BSN within 3 years).

Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy

Location: DeKalb, IL (13-week travel assignment)

Type: Full-time, Travel (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

Pay: Approx. $2,100/week (pay rate range $41.25 – $48.75/hour, plus tax-free stipend depending on details)

Short-term PT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel perks. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and a dedicated recruiter.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.