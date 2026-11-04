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🏥 DeKalb IL Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
DeKalb’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. From hands-on caregiving to leadership and travel roles, there’s something here for many skill levels.
Weekend Caregivers Wanted - Start Immediately!!
- Employer: Visiting Angels of DeKalb
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Type: Part-time (weekends, 15–20 hrs/week)
- Pay: $16.50 – $17.50/hour
Great fit if you want extra income and like helping seniors stay safe at home. No professional experience needed — they offer paid training, flexible schedules, PTO, mileage reimbursement, and ongoing support.
Certified Nursing Assistant (C.N.A.)
- Employer: DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $21.86 – $26.23/hour base, plus $3.00/hour eve/night differential and $0.75/hour weekend differential
Day, evening, and night shifts in a long-term care/nursing home setting. Offers a limited benefit package for higher hourly pay, plus health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, bonuses, overtime, and a sign-on bonus.
Director of Nurse (Director of Nursing)
- Employer: Prairie Crossing Living and Rehabilitation Center
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $95,000/year
Lead nursing at a small 4-star facility focused on quality senior care. You’ll oversee multiple units, mentor staff, and drive clinical standards. Includes medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.
Registered Nurse – Operating Room (Full-Time)
- Employer: Northwestern Medicine – Kishwaukee
- Location: DeKalb, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
OR RN role with a major health system known for strong benefits like tuition reimbursement, loan forgiveness, and 401(k) match. Requires Illinois RN license, BLS, and BSN (or ADN with plan to complete BSN within 3 years).
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,100 per week
- Employer: SkyBridge Healthcare Therapy
- Location: DeKalb, IL (13-week travel assignment)
- Type: Full-time, Travel (40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)
- Pay: Approx. $2,100/week (pay rate range $41.25 – $48.75/hour, plus tax-free stipend depending on details)
Short-term PT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and travel perks. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k), license reimbursement, referral bonuses, and a dedicated recruiter.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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