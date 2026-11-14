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Rainsville
Substitute Training Set for Nov. 17 in Rainsville
13 days ago
DeKalb County Schools will hold required substitute training on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 5:00 PM at the DeKalb County Schools Facilities Building in Rainsville for all new substitutes and any current substitutes who have not yet completed the training. The session covers all substitute areas, and no registration is needed.
This content is adapted from materials provided by DeKalb County Alabama Schools
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