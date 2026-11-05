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Dekalb County

Crossville Middle Adds Telo Robot for EL Students

5 days ago
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DeKalb County Schools has added a Telo AI interactive robot to Beth Gillispie’s EL classroom at Crossville Middle School to help students practice English speaking skills. The Telo robot will give each student about one extra hour per month of speaking practice to help increase English proficiency, and 5th graders have responded well to the hands-on technology.

This content is adapted from materials provided by DeKalb County Alabama Schools

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