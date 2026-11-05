SBA offers Hurricane Isaias recovery loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low‑interest disaster loans to eligible homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofits in Walton County impacted by Hurricane Isaias to help pay for home and property repairs, and business property damage and economic losses, with interest rates as low as 3% and terms up to 30 years. SBA staff will help residents and business owners with questions and applications at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 N. 10th Street, DeFuniak Springs, FL on Thursday, November 5, 2026, starting at 1:00 PM. Application deadlines are December 28, 2026 for Physical Damage Loans and July 27, 2027 for Economic Injury Disaster Loans; you can also apply online at https://lending.sba.gov or call 1-800-659-2955 for more information.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Walton Area Chamber of Commerce