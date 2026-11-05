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Santa Rosa Beach
Business After Hours at Habitat ReStore Nov. 19
4 days ago
Walton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its November Business After Hours on Thursday, November 19, 5:00–7:00 PM at the Habitat for Humanity of Walton County ReStore, 2440 US Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459, with refreshments, networking, and door prizes. A complimentary shuttle will run to and from the South Walton Publix, and entry is free for Chamber members and $15 for non-members; the event is sponsored by Hancock Whitney.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Walton Area Chamber of Commerce
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