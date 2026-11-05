🚧 Key DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5

🚧 Multiple DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5

Several intersections in DeFuniak Springs will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 2026 for roadwork.

The closures affect:

South 13th Street & Park Avenue

Constitution Avenue & North Davis Lane

East Live Oak Avenue & 12th Street

These intersections will stay closed until the work is finished.

If you drive in these areas, please:

Plan alternate routes

Allow extra travel time

Use caution near construction zones

The city thanks everyone for their patience while crews work to maintain and improve local roads.