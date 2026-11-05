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Defuniak Springs
🚧 Key DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5
4 days ago
🚧 Multiple DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5
Several intersections in DeFuniak Springs will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 2026 for roadwork.
The closures affect:
- South 13th Street & Park Avenue
- Constitution Avenue & North Davis Lane
- East Live Oak Avenue & 12th Street
These intersections will stay closed until the work is finished.
If you drive in these areas, please:
- Plan alternate routes
- Allow extra travel time
- Use caution near construction zones
The city thanks everyone for their patience while crews work to maintain and improve local roads.
More Info: Multiple Intersection Closures Nov. 4th and 5th • ...
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