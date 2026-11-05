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Defuniak Springs

🚧 Key DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5

4 days ago
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🚧 Multiple DeFuniak Springs intersections closed Nov. 4–5

Several intersections in DeFuniak Springs will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, November 4, and Thursday, November 5, 2026 for roadwork.

The closures affect:

  • South 13th Street & Park Avenue
  • Constitution Avenue & North Davis Lane
  • East Live Oak Avenue & 12th Street

These intersections will stay closed until the work is finished.

If you drive in these areas, please:

  • Plan alternate routes
  • Allow extra travel time
  • Use caution near construction zones

The city thanks everyone for their patience while crews work to maintain and improve local roads.

More Info: Multiple Intersection Closures Nov. 4th and 5th • ...

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