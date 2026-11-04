🏥 DeFuniak Springs healthcare jobs with multiple openings

DeFuniak Springs is quietly building up its healthcare scene, with solid options both in emergency care and retail pharmacy right now.

Here are a few strong picks if you want to stay local and grow your medical career.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – HCA FL Twin Cities Transport

HCA Healthcare – HCA FL Twin Cities Transport Location: DeFuniak Springs, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll respond to 911-style calls, give advanced life support, and handle critical care during transport to the hospital. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed Paramedic with BCLS (within 30 days) and Nonviolent Crisis Intervention (within 90 days) who wants strong benefits, education support, and a clear path for growth with a major health system.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1134

Location: 1226 Freeport Hwy S, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32435

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17 – $30 per hour (plus possible shift and performance premiums)

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping process prescriptions, support patients with medication questions, and deliver friendly customer service. This job stands out for its wide benefits, paid education (Live Better U), and steady hours on mid and closing shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.